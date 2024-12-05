The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Boston Beer worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.82.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $314.68 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $371.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.83 and a 200-day moving average of $287.22.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

