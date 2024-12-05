The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,475 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $18,383,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 92.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 850,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

