Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.430–0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0 million-$156.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.5 million.
Tilly’s Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 67,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
