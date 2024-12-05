Timothy Nguyen Sells 1,701 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $39,208.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,728,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,285,793.70. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Timothy Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Timothy Nguyen sold 40,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $931,200.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $248,063.52.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00.

Shares of MLNK opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 32.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 680,872 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in MeridianLink by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,159,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MeridianLink by 23.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MeridianLink by 20.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 114,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MeridianLink by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

