Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Shares Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. 4,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 51,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24. The company has a market cap of C$128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

