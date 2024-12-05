Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 61,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 208,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Tiziana Life Sciences worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

