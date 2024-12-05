TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 223,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 804,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMD shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get TORM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TORM

TORM Trading Down 1.7 %

TORM Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.22%. TORM’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 860.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 320.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 964,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth $9,619,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth $7,359,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 38.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.