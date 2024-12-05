TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.60 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 54.08 ($0.69), with a volume of 909516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.85 ($0.68).

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.31.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.79 ($0.83) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,906.06%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

