TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Trading 5.7% Higher – What’s Next?

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.34. 313,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 764,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,381.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

