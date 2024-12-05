Treatt plc (LON:TET) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.81 Per Share

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.81 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Treatt Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of TET opened at GBX 467 ($5.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £283.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,555.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.83. Treatt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.29 ($4.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570 ($7.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 454.58.
Treatt Company Profile
