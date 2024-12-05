Treatt plc (LON:TET) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.81 Per Share

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.81 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Treatt Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TET opened at GBX 467 ($5.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £283.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,555.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.83. Treatt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.29 ($4.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570 ($7.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 454.58.

Get Treatt alerts:

Treatt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.