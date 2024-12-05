Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 576.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 142.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Trex by 150.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $76.14 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

