TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.92 and traded as high as $36.14. TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 2,131 shares traded.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 4.52% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

