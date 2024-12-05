Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on VF (NYSE:VFC)

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VF from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus upgraded VF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of VF stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. VF has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,663,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 240,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

