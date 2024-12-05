TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 3,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

TVA Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$36.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.18.

TVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.