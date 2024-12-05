UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,713 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $27,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.56.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $346.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.07. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $275.02 and a one year high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

