UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,247,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,463 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $30,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Coupang by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Coupang by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Coupang by 10.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Coupang by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 687,700 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $16,559,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,726,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,652,265.84. The trade was a 1.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,940,000. This represents a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Coupang Stock Down 0.2 %

Coupang stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 223.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

