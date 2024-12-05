UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $26,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,333.96. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.