UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 22,503 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,503 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.16% of iRhythm Technologies worth $26,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,428,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 707,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after buying an additional 195,246 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after buying an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after buying an additional 44,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.26. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar purchased 6,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.16 per share, with a total value of $500,866.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,605.56. This trade represents a 54.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,236.03. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

