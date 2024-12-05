UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 6,646 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.26% of Wingstop worth $31,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of WING opened at $337.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.00 and a 200 day moving average of $379.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.60 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $458.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.