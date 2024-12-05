uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Trading 2.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 81,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 25,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The stock has a market cap of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

