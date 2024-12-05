UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 438.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,055 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial comprises 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $33,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,808,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares in the company, valued at $162,988,036.24. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 258 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.29 per share, with a total value of $28,196.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,106.76. This trade represents a 0.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,603 shares of company stock worth $8,866,450. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Citigroup started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $129.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.50%.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

