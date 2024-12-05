United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 214.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 138,191 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 168,498 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

