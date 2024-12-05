Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.44, but opened at $24.83. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 496,802 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $777,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,073.60. This represents a 18.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

