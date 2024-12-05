Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at UBS Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Get Upwork alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Upwork

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.58. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $59,466.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,621.72. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,080,757. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,808 shares of company stock worth $2,756,163. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Upwork by 13.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Upwork by 198.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 20.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.