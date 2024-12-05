Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $15,945,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,673,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,532,000 after buying an additional 192,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $134.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

