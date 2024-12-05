Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by SWAN Capital LLC

SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.7% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $203.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.44 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

