Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $350.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.21 and a 1 year high of $350.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

