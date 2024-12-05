Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 269,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 61,837 shares.The stock last traded at $70.00 and had previously closed at $70.02.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 119,960 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 39,474.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $469,000.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

