Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 269,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 61,837 shares.The stock last traded at $70.00 and had previously closed at $70.02.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
