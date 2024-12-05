Ventum Cap Mkts Cuts Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.63.

EDR stock opened at C$5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.46. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$7.87.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$226,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total transaction of C$396,990.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

