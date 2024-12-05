Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 12,064,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46,474% from the average daily volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Venus Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

