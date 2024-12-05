Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.3- $951.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $933.04 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

VRNT stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $163,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,983.90. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,638.35. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

