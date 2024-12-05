Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 153,796 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 1,387.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153,796 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.26% of Delek US worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 24.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $193,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Delek US Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.99%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

