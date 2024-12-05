VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Eight Capital

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
VerticalScope Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at VerticalScope
In other news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$274,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $228,708. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.
