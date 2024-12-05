Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
