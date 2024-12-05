Videndum (OTCMKTS:VTEPF) Shares Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (OTCMKTS:VTEPF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 1,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Videndum Trading Down 13.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

About Videndum

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

