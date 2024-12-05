Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 581.55 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.37). 73,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 190,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 576 ($7.32).

Vietnam Enterprise Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 579.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 582.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 500.97 and a quick ratio of 247.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Vietnam Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Vietnam Enterprise

In other news, insider Sarah Arkle bought 10,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.31) per share, for a total transaction of £59,248 ($75,283.35). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.