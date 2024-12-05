Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRDN. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 90,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,445,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,608,993.75. This represents a 86.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Mahoney bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $499,262.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,262. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,626,400 shares of company stock worth $30,616,312. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

