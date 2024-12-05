Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $309.89 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.14 and a 1 year high of $317.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

