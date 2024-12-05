Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $635,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,442,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,336,467.84. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $624.58 million, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

