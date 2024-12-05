Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.29. 438,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,110,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WVE. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 19.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,265. This represents a 18.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 453,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,425,883. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $12,441,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 31.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,047,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,159 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,086,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 174.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 979,110 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,380,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

