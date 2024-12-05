WBB Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at WBB Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. WBB Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 141.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,599. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Checkpoint Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

