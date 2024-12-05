Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Webster Financial by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,333.39. The trade was a 21.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $30,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,742.89. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,322 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WBS opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

