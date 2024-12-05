Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

WBS opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $30,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,742.89. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $230,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,369.20. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,322. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 58.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $305,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

