Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Elects Juan Perez to its Board of Directors

On December 2, 2024, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, commonly known as Wabtec, announced the election of Juan Perez to its Board of Directors. The appointment will become effective on January 29, 2025, with Mr. Perez joining the class of directors whose term expires in 2025.

Mr. Perez is set to receive compensation in line with Wabtec’s other non-employee directors, as outlined in the company’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, which was submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 4, 2024. Additionally, effective January 29, 2025, Mr. Perez will serve on the Audit Committee, the Governance and Sustainability Committee, and the Environmental, Social, and Governance Subcommittee of the Governance and Sustainability Committee of the Board.

It is worth noting that there are no undisclosed arrangements or agreements between Mr. Perez and any other entity that led to his election to the Board. Furthermore, there are no related person transactions between Mr. Perez and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, as defined in Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In compliance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was signed on behalf of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation on December 4, 2024, by David L. DeNinno, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of the company.

