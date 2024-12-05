Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 21374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Separately, Barclays raised Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 108.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,178.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,230,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after buying an additional 2,132,523 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,141.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

