Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.21. 411,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,023,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,231 shares in the company, valued at $325,577.50. The trade was a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 15,329.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

