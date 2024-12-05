Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 994,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 335,669 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 1.3 %

WWW stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

In related news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $236,390.78. This trade represents a 35.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $529,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,652.66. This trade represents a 54.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,920 shares of company stock worth $866,240. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.