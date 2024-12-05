Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Worthington Enterprises worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 20.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 170.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Enterprises news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $100,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,463.75. The trade was a 1.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

