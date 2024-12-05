Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Position Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858,440 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 4.46% of Xencor worth $62,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,116,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,570,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after buying an additional 87,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,668,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Xencor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,441.92. This represents a 25.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $38,409.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,054.20. This represents a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.