XOMA’s (XOMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $117.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

In other XOMA news, CEO Owen Hughes sold 21,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $655,335.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,621.05. The trade was a 38.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in XOMA by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in XOMA by 300.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in XOMA during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

